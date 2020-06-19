WATCH: U-Haul driver intentionally hits car; runs into building in Pineville

PINEVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The driver of a U-Haul has been transported to the hospital with minor injuries after Pineville Police said they intentionally crashed into a parked car, backed up, and then drove straight towards two people and into the front of a local building.

The incident happened at 1:35 p.m. Thursday, June 18 at the Suburban Lodge in Pineville.

According to police, the driver of the U-Haul intentionally drove into the front office area. The driver was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Thankfully, no one else was hurt.

The driver’s name is not being released because criminal charges have not been filed yet, police said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.