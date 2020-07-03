WATCH: Stranger helps save shooting victim in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A shooting victim received life-saving help from a stranger moments after shots rang out on Spring Garden Street.

Diante Tally was one of the victims. Talley was shot five times early Wednesday morning, critically injuring him. Dontae Ellis was in the area and saw him bleeding profusely on the ground. Ellis immediately rushed over and began applying pressure to his wounds.

“I took the bandana which I had around my face as a mask and I tied it around his leg and used it as a tourniquet and used the knot and I used my thumb then I pushed it in there to stop the bleeding and at this time we didn’t have no police or nothing out there, it had just happened,” Ellis said.

Ellis didn’t know Talley but stayed by his side until the paramedics arrived.

“He was telling me he couldn’t breathe. I asked him to through his arm around my shoulder to keep his arm up to keep his airways open so he could keep talking to me and at this point, that’s when I inserted my finger into his chest to try and keep the rest of the blood from flowing out of it,” Ellis said.

“Words cannot explain how I feel about what Dontae did for my son; it’s no words,” said Jennifer Talley, Diante’s mother.

Overwhelmed with emotions after hearing about Ellis’s actions, when she met him in person she expressed her gratitude.

“We met each other, made eye contact, and when he got out of the car we just hugged and embraced each other and we both cried,” Talley said.

Talley made an eight-hour drive after finding out her son was shot. She told FOX8 her daughter told her about a Facebook Live video that shows Ellis helping her son during his darkest hour.

“My daughter called me and she said, ‘Ma! I saw a live video,’ and she said, ‘Some guy named Dontae helped Diante,’ and she was like, ‘I called him and told him that was my brother,’ and so I was like, ‘Really?’ and so she told me the story and I was like, man — that was unbelievable I was — God is good!” said Talley, overwhelmed with emotions.

Talley is thankful to God and for Dontae and the measures he took to help save her son’s life.

“It’s you don’t know this person that’s something that a hero would do, to just jump in with a person bleeding and you get in and you help, that’s amazing,” she said.

“You, do unto others as you want others to do unto you. The Golden Rule, you see someone hurt, you help them. If you were hurt, you would want someone to help you, so if that’s how it is, then I want to be the change that I want to see,” Ellis said.

Ellis says he wants to meet up with Diante Tally once he recovers.