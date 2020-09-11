Video: South Carolina teacher eases students’ anxiety with rap about wearing masks

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Going back to school during the pandemic can make children a little nervous; one local teacher has found a creative solution.

Eric Favor, a 6th-grade social studies teacher at Johnakin Middle School decided to show his students the importance of wearing a mask, by rapping about it.

Favor said he thought of the idea while in a professional development meeting where they were talking about ways to express the importance of wearing masks. He said the song was playing in his head during that meeting.

“It has been stressful setting up for the school year, but this allowed us to kick our shoes off and have some fun,” he said.

Considering himself an unconventional teacher, Favor presented the idea to his principal, Mark Frasier, who loved it and gave it full support.

While he had the idea and music in his head, Favor didn’t know how to create a video. He decided to reach out to one of his friends from college, who helped him put the whole thing together.

Favor and the other teachers weren’t the only ones having fun. His students were very excited when he rapped the song to them before shooting the video.