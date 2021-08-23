Video shows Rowan County commissioner threatening to defund police during DUI arrest

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Newly released body camera videos show a Rowan County Commissioner arrested for DUI and threatening to defund the police department.

The video, released after the Salisbury Post and Gray Media petitioned a judge, shows Commissioner Craig Pierce being pulled over and arguing with police.

“I’m going to call the Sheriff and you’re going to get you’re a** fired,” Pierce said in the video to a Salisbury Police Officer.

The officer responds, “I don’t work for the Sheriff, sir.”

Pierce, who has served on the county board since 2012, didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Fox 46 reached out to every member of the board asking if Pierce should resign his position. None of them responded.

Pierce was charged with DUI back in June. The officer who pulled him over said he saw him driving erratically and speeding.

At one point, Pierce gets out of the car and nearly falls over. The video shows several times where officers have to hold him up so he won’t fall down.

Pierce, according to the video, blew a .27 on a breathalyzer. That’s more than three times the legal limit of 0.08.

The video shows Pierce failing several sobriety checks. He even falls onto the hood of a police cruiser while an officer attempts to perform a sobriety check.

Pierce is seen in the video arguing with officers and acting belligerent. He threatens all of the responding officers with their jobs several times.

“I’m going to stop you’re a** from doing anything else,” Pierce says to the officers.

After he is arrested, Pierce is taken to the police station.

There, he threatens to use his position on the county board to defund the department.

“I’m not telling you how to do your job, but I’m telling you I’m going to make sure you don’t have the funding to do your job if this is the way you’re going to treat people,” Pierce said in the video.