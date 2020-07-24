Video shows moments before arrest of Black Lives Matter activist who says she was discriminated against at restaurant

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Video shows of the moments a black woman was confronted by police after she says she was discriminated against in a Gastonia ice cream shop.

Lydia Sturges-Robinson says she was treated unfairly at Tony’s Ice Cream Shop on Wednesday, all because she was wearing a Black Lives Matter button.

Video shows her in the parking lot of Tony’s Ice Cream. In the 11 minute clip, she’s seen telling people what happened to her, and then moments later, being arrested.

“My father and I used to go there, and that was just our spot and I was simply getting ice cream,” Robinson said.

But she says this time was different because of the Black Lives Matter button on her shirt.

RELATED: PROTESTS IN GASTONIA AFTER BLACK LIVES MATTER ACTIVIST SAYS SHE WAS TREATED UNFAIRLY AT LOCAL BUSINESS

‘I’m a protestor, that’s what I do. I protest.”

What happened at the shop set forth a night of protests Wednesday and has now led to Gastonia becoming center stage in something that many did not anticipate. All of this right outside the ice cream shop, which has been a staple in Gastonia for over a hundred years.

While one set of protestors were outside the Gaston County courthouse, others made their voice known outside Tony’s for most of the evening.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Some were explicit in their support for the shop, while others were reacting to it differently.

“I got a call this morning, ‘will you pray for America? Pray for Gastonia, but for America, too?’” Pastor Mike Johnson said.

Johnson and several others gathered across the street with signs and megaphones preaching prayer, not protest.

Tony’s posted on their Twitter page, saying “we love our customers and the greater @gastoncounty community! Thanks for the continued support.”

We love our customers and the greater @GastonCounty community! Thanks for the continued support. — Tony's Ice Cream (@TonysIceCream) July 22, 2020

Others who were arrested last night say what happened this week at Tony’s isn’t unusual.

“When we walk in, it’s complete silence, like they’ve never seen a black person in their life,” said Jayla Gordon, who was also arrested during protest.

The woman at the center of it all says she feels she had no choice but to make her voice heard.

“I did not come here to start this. It was brought to me,” Robinson said.

WATCH THE ORIGINAL VIDEO **WARNING GRAPHIC LANGUAGE**