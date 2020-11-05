Video shows dog being body-slammed by owner in Rock Hill

Warning: Some may find this video disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Surveillance video that has gone viral on social media shows a woman body-slamming her dog at an apartment complex in Rock Hill.

In the video, a woman is observed forcefully walking her dog to her door before she lifts up the dog and slams the animal to the ground.

The Rock Hill Police Department was made aware of the incident and following an investigation the woman, Jessica Brooke McCampbell, 28, was arrested and charged with ill-treatment of animals.

Detectives seized the dog to ensure its health and safety releasing it to the care of York County Animal Control. McCampbell will have a bond hearing at 2 p.m. in Rock Hill Municipal Court.

