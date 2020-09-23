Video of arrest leaked after lawsuit filed against Rock Hill police officer, claiming excessive force

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Video of a 2018 arrest that took place in Rock Hill is getting attention after it was leaked online.

The video shows body camera footage from Rock Hill Police Officer Rex Hernandez on Aug. 15, 2018.

On this day, Patricia Pizer was arrested and charged with hindering police and assault on an officer, but the person(s) who leaked footage is claiming Pizer suffered excessive force from Hernandez.

Officer Hernandez filed his police report on what happened that day, saying he responded to a domestic disturbance call at the Quick Trip on Riverview Road. He claims while detaining two individuals who had been dealing with all day, Pizer tried to interfere with the investigation, and he tried to tell her to leave.

Hernandez said when she didn’t, he went to his car to grab another pair of handcuffs and tried to arrest Pizer. He claims she threw her water on him and gave him a “right-hand haymaker to the face,” and that’s when he “affected an iron wrist-lock takedown.”

According to a lawsuit filed by Prizer and her attorney Mark Peper, some of Hernandez’s accounts are false. They say Pizer met a woman in the Quick Trip bathroom who was suicidal, and when she finally came out of the store, Pizer also went outside.

Documents say once outside she encountered Hernandez, and that’s when things went downhill.

Page four of the suit details what Pizer [Plaintiff] said happened while trying to leave the store:

“Following Hernandez’s demands for Plaintiff to leave the area or go to jail, Plaintiff turned to leave and go back inside the store. Hernandez pursued the Plaintiff and followed her to the door of the store, forcefully grabbed her arm, then slammed Plaintiff onto the concrete sidewalk. As a result of this unnecessary and excessive force, Plaintiff suffered a broken tooth and fractured clavicle.”

The suit filed is looking to hold the City of Rock Hill and Officer Hernandez responsible or excessive force, negligence, battery, assault, and false arrest.

FOX 46 reached out to the City of Rock Hill regarding the lawsuit. City Communications Manager Katie Quinn provided this statement, saying:

“The Rock Hill Police Department and City of Rock Hill can’t provide any additional information about the case due to the pending litigation. All questions should be directed to David Morrison at Morrison Law Firm LLC in Columbia, SC.”

