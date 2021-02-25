VIDEO: Mother throws 4 children out apartment window to save them from fire

(FOX News) – A Turkish mother saved her four children from an apartment fire in Istanbul by throwing them out of a third-story window, heart-pounding video shows.

The incident happened on Wednesday at a five-story building in the Esenler district, located on Istanbul’s European side.

In video taken from the street below, the mother is seen dropping each child from the window as a cloud of black smoke pours through the opening. Community members can be seen below the window stretching out a blanket to catch the children.

Mother saves her 4 children during fire in Turkey’s Istanbul by throwing them out of 3rd floor windowhttps://t.co/LFBi2mv41U pic.twitter.com/g8pgdf1mO7 — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) February 25, 2021

A neighbor who witnessed the incident described the scene to the Turkish pro-government newspaper Daily Sabah.

