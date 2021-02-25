VIDEO: Mother throws 4 children out apartment window to save them from fire

News

by: FOX News

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

(FOX News) – A Turkish mother saved her four children from an apartment fire in Istanbul by throwing them out of a third-story window, heart-pounding video shows.

The incident happened on Wednesday at a five-story building in the Esenler district, located on Istanbul’s European side.

In video taken from the street below, the mother is seen dropping each child from the window as a cloud of black smoke pours through the opening. Community members can be seen below the window stretching out a blanket to catch the children.

A neighbor who witnessed the incident described the scene to the Turkish pro-government newspaper Daily Sabah.

For more information on this story, please click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories