VIDEO: Mother throws 4 children out apartment window to save them from fire

(FOX News) – A Turkish mother saved her four children from an apartment fire in Istanbul by throwing them out of a third-story window, heart-pounding video shows.
The incident happened on Wednesday at a five-story building in the Esenler district, located on Istanbul’s European side.
In video taken from the street below, the mother is seen dropping each child from the window as a cloud of black smoke pours through the opening. Community members can be seen below the window stretching out a blanket to catch the children.
A neighbor who witnessed the incident described the scene to the Turkish pro-government newspaper Daily Sabah.
For more information on this story, please click here.