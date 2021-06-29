VIDEO: Christian McCaffrey surprises North Carolina Spelling Bee finalist

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s not every day you get to make someone smile and on Tuesday, Fox 46 helped give a special surprise to North Carolina’s only Scripps National Spelling Bee finalist.
While Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was helping Purple Heart Homes surprise a veteran with a house renovation, McCaffrey gave Fox 46 a special message to bring to 14-year-old Sreethan Gajula, who advanced to the Scripps National Spell Bee Finals on Sunday.
“I just wanted to say good luck in the spelling bee,” McCaffrey said in a video for Sreethan. “I’m rooting for ya and if you had a jersey I’d put it on right now.”
Fox 46 showed a very excited Sreethan.
“He said my name!”