VIDEO: Christian McCaffrey surprises North Carolina Spelling Bee finalist

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s not every day you get to make someone smile and on Tuesday, Fox 46 helped give a special surprise to North Carolina’s only Scripps National Spelling Bee finalist.

While Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was helping Purple Heart Homes surprise a veteran with a house renovation, McCaffrey gave Fox 46 a special message to bring to 14-year-old Sreethan Gajula, who advanced to the Scripps National Spell Bee Finals on Sunday.

It's not everyday you get to make someone smile this big.



Pretty sure Sreethan will be watching this video all the way to the Scripps National Spelling Bee. He's the ONLY kid from North Carolina who's competing.



Thank you @CMC_22 for cheering him on! @FOX46News @Panthers pic.twitter.com/hziRuLsiAw — Maureen Wurtz (@MaureenWurtzTV) June 30, 2021

“I just wanted to say good luck in the spelling bee,” McCaffrey said in a video for Sreethan. “I’m rooting for ya and if you had a jersey I’d put it on right now.”

Fox 46 showed a very excited Sreethan.

“He said my name!”