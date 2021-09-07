Person shot last week during basketball game argument at North Meck Park dies from injuries

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A shooting that occurred at North Mecklenburg Park on August 29 is now being investigated as a homicide after the victim succumbed to his injuries, the Huntersville Police says.

The shooting occurred around 6:15 p.m. after an argument took place between the victim and suspect while playing basketball at the North Meck court.

The victim was transported to the hospital and die over a week later. The suspect is still being searched for and is described as a light skin black male with dreads in a pony tail, tattoos on both arms, in his 20s or 30s and is between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10.

Huntersville Police is looking for information from anyone around the basketball court at North Meck Park that day. Anyone with information should contact Lieutenant Sean Freeston at 704-464-5400 or the North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers.