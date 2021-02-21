Victim in drive-by shooting at Fort Mill Circle K dies; one suspect identified

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The victim that was shot in a drive-by shooting at a Fort Mill Circle K on Friday night has died due to his injuries, the Fort Mill PD says.

Police have now identified the male suspect in this case and have an arrest warrant on the charge of murder for 23-year-old Aquante El-Malik Lemel Watts. A female suspect is also being searched for.

Watts is a black male whose last known address was 610 Forest Ridge Drive in Fort Mill. He is 6-feet tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a gold 2008 Honda Accord with a SC license plate NPN 522.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

The incident took place at the Circle K located at 681 US Highway 21 around midnight on Friday.

Anyone with information on Watts should contact the Fort Mill Police Department, at 803-547-2022, or Crime Stoppers of York County, at 877-409-4321.