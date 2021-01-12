Vice President Mike Pence says he will not invoke 25th Amendment

Vice President Mike Pence finishes a swearing-in ceremony for senators in the Old Senate Chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE/NEXSTAR MEDIA WIRE)- In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Vice President Mike Pence said he would not invoke the 25th Amendment in an effort to oust President Donald Trump.

In the letter, the vice president said he urges Congress to “avoid actions that would further divide and inflame the passions of the moment.”

BREAKING: In a letter to @SpeakerPelosi – @VP Pence says he will not invoke the 25th amendment and he urges Congress to “avoid actions that would further divide and inflame the passions of the moment.” Full letter below via WH. #NexstarDC pic.twitter.com/G2Cwkj4ur3 — Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) January 13, 2021

The letter goes on to say that Pence does not believe the action is in the best interest of the country and that he will not yield to “political games.” He added that invoking the 25th at this time would set a “terrible precedent.”

The 25th Amendment says the vice president and a majority of principal officers of executive departments “or of such other body as Congress” may provide a declaration to Congress that the president “is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.” At that point, the vice president would assume the powers of acting president.

The amendment was proposed after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. It outlines the procedures for replacing the president or vice president in the event of death, removal, resignation or incapacitation.

The amendment was applied during the Watergate scandal in the 1970s. It helped with the process of replacing Spiro Agnew as vice president. It also went into play when Richard Nixon resigned.

