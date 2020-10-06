Veteran officer who spent nearly 20 years with CMPD retires

CHARLOTTE, N.C (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- CMPD and Charlotte won’t have the services of a very special officer anymore.

Officer Chad Webster retired on Monday after nearly two decades on the force. He unexpectedly signed his medical retirement papers today.

Webster is well known in the community for his love of life personality and huge heart.

He worked on countless community programs including the bears behind the badges book drive where he partnered with FOX 46.

Officer Webster read to kids at school every week. He started the Bacon Response Team, where adorable little two pigs named Frank and Sarge lived in his house and served as therapy animals for those that needed a pick me up.

Webster also found time to pen not one, but two children’s novels.

Webster tells FOX 46 that he’s not sure what he’s going do next, but he’s looking forward to whatever that is.

Congratulations to Officer Chad Webster on a time well served.

