Veteran gifts handmade memorial to widow of Concord Officer Jason Shuping

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Concord neighbors are honoring the sacrifice of a fallen hero. The widow of a police officer killed in the line of duty in December received a special gift in memory of her husband today.

Haylee Shuping says she is simply honored by all of the support she has received.

This time, the support came from someone who understands service—a military veteran who didn’t even know Officer Shuping, but wanted to keep his memory alive.

Haylee smiles, but it’s hard. Her world turned upside down when she lost her husband Jason this past December.

“Jason was very outgoing he was such a lively person, with a great sense of humor,” she said. “Always kept me laughing. Always had such an infectious smile.”

He was just a year and a half into his job as a Concord police officer.

“He was my very best friend and my high school and college sweetheart as well, so it’s just been incredibly difficult,” Haylee told FOX 46. ‘But everyday gets a little bit more manageable than the last. That’s the best way I can put it.”

Officer Shuping answered the call this past December for a man accused of trying to steal a car. He was killed that night in the line of duty.

“I knew right then that this town ain’t never experienced anything like that so I knew that I had to do something to help keep his memory alive,” Randy Mullins said.

Mullins, an Army veteran, got to work.

“I’ve known guys to deploy. I’ve deployed myself and I know that when you lose someone it stings and it sticks with you and the little gestures, they go a long way,” said Mullins.

Mullins designed these memorials made of steel with Officer Shuping’s call number and the police department’s core values: Leadership, respect, and restraint crafted in the artwork.

“It’s just a really good symbol of what he possessed as an officer and what we all want to possess,” Haylee said.

Mullins made the memorials and a Concord couple painted them and companies along with a community college donated supplies and equipment.

“I hope you enjoy it and just to let you know that we stand behind y’all,” Mullins said.

“I’m absolutely honored to see the support from the community. It’s been amazing to see people’s time and devotion in crafting this beautiful piece,” Haylee said. “It’s everything that Jason embodied as a police officer.”

A symbol of sacrifice and a memorial to a fallen hero.

Mullins says he literally got the first memorial finished walked in to the police department here and showed it to them and they loved it. He’s hoping to make forty or fifty of them before this is all over for police officers here.