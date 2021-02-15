‘Very unusual, very scary’; NC man shot while driving through neighborhood

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man is recovering after a terrifying situation in Irving Park on Saturday. Greensboro Police said several shots were fired into his car while he was driving through the neighborhood.

“It’s a scary situation for all the neighbors,” said Yvonne Neller, a neighbor of the victim. “Nothing like this has ever happened.”

Greensboro police responded to a shots fired call at the 400 block of West Cornwallis Drive at 6:05 p.m. Saturday night. Three minutes later the same call just around the corner at the 200 block of Elmwood Drive. Officers say that’s where multiple shots were fired into the victim’s car and one hit the man’s arm. He was rushed to Cone Hospital to get checked out.

“This is very unusual, very scary,” Neller said.

She was born and raised in the neighborhood and lives a street over from where it happened. She told FOX8 the gunshots sent shockwaves up and down her street.

“I would never think of something like this,” Neller said. “I walk up around that way all the time and I would never think of being shot, ever, it never even crossed my mind.”

Now she’s going to be more careful on her walks until the person who fired the gunshots is caught.

“I’ll be a little more protective of myself,” Neller said. “I hope it doesn’t happen again. I hope they figure out where these shots came from.”

Greensboro police are still investigating.