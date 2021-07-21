Venture Capital group believes Charlotte can be next tech hub in nation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – A $75 million deal between businesses, including Truist Bank will go to help women and minorities turn dreams of opening a business into reality.

The venture capital company in charge of the fund is hoping Charlotte and the Carolinas benefit with more start-up tech companies.

“It’s been well documented that people of color in particular entrepreneurs of color have not been able to raise as much capital as their counterparts have,” said William Crowder, managing partner of Aperture Venture Capital.

The group says this underserved community is due to access. While some have connections through family, university, and business networks, William Crowder, a North Carolina native, says few women and minorities have that luxury. So, this new influx of money will help close the gap.

“Doesn’t mean it’s impossible,” added Crowder. “Just means it’s going to take a little bit more and you may need that little bit more from someone who has a network, someone else who knows the business, who knows the game.”

Aperture VC is looking at all businesses but feels tech companies will make it big here in Charlotte and the Carolinas.

“I’m personally hoping that Charlotte turns into another Atlanta,” says managing partner, Garnet Heraman. “I feel Atlanta right now is a veritable hotbed of activity for folks of color across the spectrum.”

The group is hoping to close the first deal by the weekend. Plus, they plan on working with others like Otis Jennings who is developing an application to help families with educational tools regarding land ownership.

“What makes all of this even more possible is financial backing,” added Jennings, after a meeting with the group. “To have a group of people who are dedicated to companies of your ilk, to owners who look like you. It’s encouraging.”

Aperture knows this is just the beginning of a long working relationship in the Queen City and the Tar Heel state. They say the number of business opportunities is limitless.

A spokesperson for Truist Ventures commented about the partnership and said, “Aperture’s engagement model solves a critical pain point for advancing diversity in the tech sector and economic empowerment.”