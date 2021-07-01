Vehicle falls off jack lift, kills South Carolina man

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A man was killed after a vehicle he was working on fell off a jack lift, trapping him underneath.

Multiple news outlets report the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said 31-year-old Louis Ray Reynolds was working on a vehicle at the Huntington Downs Apartments shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday when the vehicle fell off its jacks and onto Reynolds.

Coroner Parks Evans says Reynolds was pronounced dead at the scene.

