Vehicle falls off jack lift, kills South Carolina man

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A man was killed after a vehicle he was working on fell off a jack lift, trapping him underneath.
Multiple news outlets report the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said 31-year-old Louis Ray Reynolds was working on a vehicle at the Huntington Downs Apartments shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday when the vehicle fell off its jacks and onto Reynolds.
Coroner Parks Evans says Reynolds was pronounced dead at the scene.
