Vehicle bursts into flames in southbound I-85 crash; one dead, 2 injured in I-485 crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A vehicle burst into flames during a crash Tuesday morning, slowing traffic on Interstate 85 southbound near Gastonia, and a deadly crash closed the I-485 outer loop near Steele Creek.

FOX 46 Charlotte was first on scene to I-85 just past the Sam Wilson Road exit after the crash occurred around 4:30 a.m.

No information about injuries or the number of vehicles involved has been released.

Our reporter on scene said the fire has been controlled and there are multiple tow trucks on scene.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Another crash occurred on the I-485 outer loop at West Boulevard in Steele Creek. Officials confirmed one person was killed and two others were taken to the hospital.

Drivers are being diverted onto West Boulevard. Take Billy Graham Parkway as an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE