Vatican law criminalizes sexual abuse of adults by priests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – The Vatican changed Catholic Church law to criminalize the sexual abuse of adults by priests and laypeople who hold church office.

Changes to the Vatican’s Code of Canon Law also punishes those who groom victims and anyone who fails to report abuse. The rules allow the church to sanction, remove or ex-communicate offenders.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charlotte said it welcomes the specificity of the new provisions in Church law and believe this will continue to build upon the child abuse protections the U.S. Bishops put in place almost 20 years ago. The diocese reports all allegations of abuse to police.

“I kept it to myself for 40 years before I disclosed it to my wife,” said Charles Bailey, who says a priest in upstate New York molested him between the ages of 10-12.

Bailey now lives in Raleigh and advocates for victims.

“My family adored him. He was like a member of our family. He was called our family priest,” Bailey said. “It’s like it happened 30 seconds ago. It’s a lifelong damage done to your psyche. It doesn’t go away. You just learn how to cope with it.”

In 2019 the Diocese of Charlotte published a list of 14 members of its clergy credibly accused of child sex abuse decades ago. The accused are now dead or out of ministry. The diocese has its own code of conduct that addresses allegations of child abuse and adult misconduct by clergy, staff and volunteers.

The new Canon rules were changed to include adult victims as well.

“I think it’s laughable is what it is,” said Bailey. “They call this their Canon Law which is nothing more than their good old boys rule book. We already have law out there. I can’t go out and rape somebody. You can’t go out and rape somebody. It’s illegal.”

The new rules involve internal church discipline of clergy and other church personnel and are not related to police investigations or the criminal justice system.

The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests praised the move. In a statement the organization, which represents clergy abuse victims, praised the move calling it an “important step forward in acknowledging the true scope of abuse within the Catholic Church.”

SNAP hopes this will lead to more cases of abuse being uncovered as churches update its lists of priests who have been credibly accused of abuse – not just children but also adults.

The organization urged the Catholic Diocese of Charlotte to update its list to include former chancellor Msgr. Mauricio West.

“Msgr. West has had multiple claims of abuse against him deemed ‘credible’ by Church authorities,” the statement said. “Yet they refuse to list him or warn communities about him because Msgr. West preyed on young adults.”

The diocese previously discussed the allegations publicly and announced West was placed on administrative leave after the first allegation of adult misconduct was presented.

West stepped down in 2019 and has denied any wrongdoing.