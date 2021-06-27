Vaccine pop-up clinic targets disproportioned area in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – It is still a struggle trying to get people vaccinated in some parts of Mecklenburg County. But community events like the one that happened Sunday at Camp Greene Park in West Charlotte helps to reach areas that are hugely disproportioned.

Meantime, talks of the delta variant rising have people on edge. For Sharon Scott, getting her 13-year-old son Donovan vaccinated has been a top priority.

“As a mom and with a son with allergies, we are so accustomed to being careful with foods and allergens in the environment now we have another thing to worry about,” Scott said.

The delta variant has put new fears in her heart as health officials warn that it’s more contagious and deadly and is beginning to rise across the state.

Right now, it makes up about 20% of new COVID cases in the U.S.

“We know the side effects of the vaccine, but I have no idea how he will respond to the COVID virus. And so I’d rather take my chances getting him vaccinated and protected,” Scott said.

Donovan was scheduled to get his first shot next month but the Summerstock Charlotte event in partnership with Mecklenburg County and American Airlines opened the option for him to get the Pfizer vaccine early.

Others, like Bernette Muller, got the Johnson and Johnson one because it only requires one shot.

“It was a little bit more easier for us to not have somebody have to bring me for a second shot,” Muller said.

Nearly 60% of adults in the county have received at least one shot. Right now, North Carolina ranks 12th worst in the nation for the number of vaccines administered per capita.

Health officials say the state probably won’t meet President Biden’s goal of having 70% of adults partially vaccinated by July 4th.

Despite the 22 people who got their first shots, Doctor Meg Sullivan with the Mecklenburg County Public Health Department says that’s progress but not where the county would like to be.

“We know that we still have the virus in our community,” Sullivan said. “We’re hearing a lot about the delta variant. We know that it’s in our community. We know it’s highly contagious, higher risk of hospitalization. And so for those folks that are not vaccinated please understand that unfortunately, COVID is still not over.”

Everyone who got a shot at the event got a $25 dollar gift card and will have a chance at winning two roundtrip American Airlines tickets.

The event is part of several initiatives aimed at getting more people rolling up their sleeves.

For more information about the vaccine and how to schedule an appointment click here.