Vaccine hesitancy remains major concern among NC health experts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Hesitancy towards the COVID-19 vaccines has become a growing concern for many health officials throughout North Carolina.

Governor Roy Cooper says one demographic in particular, men living in rural areas, has been skipping the shot in high numbers.

“We are seeing that as well and we are concerned about it. We’re working to focus our messaging to those groups,” Cooper said.

One messenger with credibility for a lot in North Carolina is NASCAR legend Richard Petty.

The King shot an ad for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services recently encouraging others to get the vaccine.

“We’re trying to shave away at the hesitancy,” Cooper said, “because time and time again we see that the vaccines are safe.”

Locally, Rowan County has the lowest vaccination percentage in the area.

Less than 10% of the county is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

That makes it the third lowest in the state, behind Hoke and Onslow Counties.

“I have people tell me, ‘no, I’m not gonna get the vaccine.’ My response to them is, ‘go ahead and roll the dice. But I hope you don’t contract the disease as bad as I had it,’” said Darrell Brown of Rowan County.

Brown contracted COVID back in December. He later spent more than a week in the hospital. Since then, he’s fully vaccinated and encouraging others to do the same.

“I would much rather have those vaccines in me and know that I’m protected,” Brown said.

Health officials in the county have previously told Fox46 they had an ongoing issue with patients skipping the second shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

The state is expected to receive more of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Officials are hopeful that vaccine will be useful in vaccinating rural populations.