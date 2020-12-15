COVID-19 vaccine expected to reach NC nursing homes by mid-January

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– As hospitals begin vaccinating healthcare workers, nursing homes are also getting ready.

“We started preparing months back,” said Aldersgate health director Brooke Hodge.

Aldersgate is an assisted living facility in Charlotte that also treats patients with Alzheimer’s and dementia. With its aging and vulnerable population, nursing home residents have been hit hardest by the virus.

That is why they are next in line, behind frontline healthcare workers, to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’ve heard this week that we will be seeing the vaccine in [a] January timeframe,” said Hodge. “The second or third week in January.”

The federal government and the Centers for Disease Control have created a Pharmacy Partnership for long-term care facilities. Walgreens and CVS will be provide vaccines for long-term care facilities separate from the vaccination efforts being coordinated by the state.

Aldersgate is partnering with CVS to administer the vaccine to its residents.

“We were hopeful about having this vaccine and the day is upon us now,” she said, noting some residents and staff have “mixed feelings” about the vaccine.

“There’s definitely some trepidation with some folks,” she said.

She says her staff is 95 percent minority. Many tell her they don’t want to take the shot even though studies show it is safe and 95 percent effective against the virus.

For Hodge, the concern now isn’t getting the vaccine. It’s convincing people to take it.

“It’s crucial for us to get the education, the information out to our Black and Latinx employees,” she said. “They have just nationwide, globally, have been the two groups that have…disproportionately…borne the burden of the pandemic.”

