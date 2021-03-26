Vaccinations given at Walgreens, CVS not counted in state total, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Some people who have gotten their COVID-19 vaccines are not being counted in the state or county numbers in North Carolina.

If you got your shot at Walgreens, CVS, or if you traveled to Greensboro for the FEMA clinic, the Mecklenburg County public health director says you’re not being counted in the vaccine count for North Carolina or for your specific county.

That’s because vaccines for those venues are being allocated by the federal government, and they go into a federal system, not the state system.

“It’s really hard for us to know what’s going on and to plan in our community without full data, so we continue to encourage that and work with the state to figure out how we might be able to make that happen,” said Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris.

The numbers show just under 16% of people in North Carolina are fully vaccinated and around 26% of the population has received first doses, but those are based on people who have gotten vaccines through hospitals, health departments, and other state vaccine providers.