Vaccinated? Here’s how to score some freebies

(NEXSTAR) – A handful of nationwide businesses are incentivizing people to get the COVID-19 vaccine by offering a series of free goods, from beer to dessert-on-a-stick.

More than 58 percent of Americans have received at least the first dose, as of Monday.

Here’s where you can score some freebies:

Budweiser

The beer maker Budweiser is giving away a free beer to anyone 21 and up who provides proof of vaccination on ABeerOnBud.com. To score the deal, you must first register at mycooler.com. The deal lasts through May 16 or while supplies last.

Krispy Kreme

You can get a free donut every day by showing your vaccination card at any Krispy Kreme store in the U.S. No purchase required. Having either one or both shots will get you the free donut.

Target

Target is giving away a $5 coupon if you get vaccinated at one of the CVS pharmacies in its stores.

Staples and Office Depot

Office supply stores Staples and Office Depot are offering free lamination services for vaccination cards. But beware, some have warned not to laminate your vaccine card as the process may cause the ink to run and become illegible.

Sam Adams

Beer maker Sam Adams will CashApp you $7 if you’re one of the first 10,000 people who post evidence of vaccination (a selfie or photo of a vaccine card) on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #ShotForSam.

Super Bowl tickets

Fifty vaccinated people will win free tickets to Super Bowl LVI in February 2022 in Los Angeles. All you have to do is earn points on the Global Citizen website by sharing your vaccination status, then entering those points for the Super Bowl giveaway. There’s other chances to win tickets to major events as well, including Live Nation concerts, the NASCAR Daytona 500 and MLB, NBA and NHL games.

White Castle

Through May 31, anyone with proof of vaccination can get one of four versions of the dessert on a stick: Gooey Buttercake-on-a-Stick, Fudge Dipped Brownie-on-a-Stick, Fudge Dipped Cheesecake-on-a-Stick and Birthday Cake-on-a-Stick to mark the burger chain’s 100th birthday this year. No purchase is necessary.