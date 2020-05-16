VA ‘reviewing’ care procedures following FOX 46 report

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Department of Veterans Affairs is reviewing its patient care procedures following a FOX 46 investigation about a veteran unable to get surgery due to COVID-19.

Teresa Honstead tore her ACL last July. At the time, she said the Fayetteville VA Hospital told her to just ice it. It took three months to get an MRI, she said, and another three months to get surgery approved. She blamed the VA for downplaying and delaying her surgery which has now been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic.

In March, non-essential surgeries and procedures were postponed statewide.

“I can be angry,” she told FOX 46 two weeks ago, “but there’s nothing I can do to change it.”

But her story is getting results and change the way veterans receive care going forward. After sharing her story with FOX 46, Honstead said VA officials reached to her. In an email, she said she was told by a top official at the Fayetteville VA that “…there were many things that went wrong with my case and that it will be peer-reviewed to ensure processes are corrected when veterans are seeking care in the community.”

Honstead says she was also told her surgery will try to be prioritized when non-essential procedures are allowed again.

“Any time a Veteran or family member has a concern, we reach out to them directly,” officials with the Department of Veterans Affairs told FOX 46 Friday in an emailed statement, after looking into Honstead’s case. “Our clinical team is in contact with Ms. Honstead regarding her care plan and how her case was previously managed. Our expert team of providers will be reviewing her situation at length, to ensure moving forward we are meeting the expectation of providing compassionate, world-class Veterans Health Care.”