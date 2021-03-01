Use of crack-cocaine believed to be a factor in Chester County weekend homicide, Sheriff’s Office says

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Two people have been arrested and charged in a weekend homicide in Chester County, and the Sheriff’s Office now says that crack-cocaine is believed to have been a factor in what led to the murder.

Deputies responded to Woods Road on Saturday, Feb. 27 after recieving information that a body was in a wooded area.

Upon arrival, officials found the victim and he was later identified as 41-year-old Antonio Thompson.

Further investigation led to deputies issuing search warrants for a home on Enix Road in Chester where a firearm, vehicle, and other evidence was seized.

Officials say preliminary information indicates that Kenneth Wherry, Lavondia Wherry, another person and the victim, Antonio Thompson, were traveling in a car together near the area of SC Highway 72 North and Cedarhurst Road in Chester County Saturday.

While traveling, Kenneth Wherry allegedly shot the Thompson and later disposed of the body on Woods Road. Lavondia Wherry is believed to have been driving the vehicle and helped dump the body.

Detectives say the specific motives behind the incident cannot be discussed at this time, but officials believe the use of crack cocaine to be an important factor that led to the death of the victim.

At this time, law enforcement is not searching for a third suspect. That being said, the investigation is ongoing and additional charges for other individuals are possible.

This investigation continues as we partner with the SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Chester County Coroner’s Office.