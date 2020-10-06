US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos talks reopening at Gaston County school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Despite the current COVID-19 outbreak at the White House, the work to reopen schools during the pandemic is still full steam ahead.

US Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was in North Carolina today, and held discussions in Hickory and Gastonia.

Secretary DeVos promoted school choice and discussed reopening schools.

One woman said during the roundtable discussion, “This is a direct quote from my 7-year-old son this morning in the car. He said, ‘I have goosebumps.’ He was so ready to go back to school.”

Parents and school officials expressed to Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos what they’d like to see when it comes to reopening schools. This was DeVos’ third stop in North Carolina on Monday.

“I’ve been visiting schools in a number of states,” DeVos said, “and I think it’s great to get in different settings and hear from different communities how they’re approaching getting kids back to school in person.”

It’s the in-person visit to Piedmont Community Charter School’s high school campus that some would say is questionable.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

DeVos was in the Rose Garden just a week ago before the announcement that President Trump contracted COVID-19.

Today I’ve had two [tests],” DeVos said. “Feeling great, and we were actually out in the Rose Garden, so lots of distance and it was to announce the rapid test, which is going to be a really good and important tool for schools in the coming weeks.”

DeVos reiterated she feels comfortable traveling right now.

Several businesses in Belmont had to shut down for leaning after Ivanka Trump stopped by during a campaign event.

Sunday, some criticized the President for taking his motorcade around to see his supporters outside Walter Reed Medical Center.

Monday, President Trump continued to downplay the virus saying, “Don’t let it dominate you. Don’t be afraid of it,” in a video message on Twitter.

When asked what she thought of the comments, DeVos said, “Well, we’re all moving on. We know we’re going to have to continue with keeping it at bay, but we know for a child, they’re only 6 or 8 or 10 years old one time and we need to make sure they can continue to grow and develop as they’re meant to.”

Parents in the roundtable discussion also expressed some students excel more in remote learning than in the classroom. DeVos says the focus going forward will be on finding the right environment for each student.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE