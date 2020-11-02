US Marshals find 27 missing children in Virginia

(Fox News) – U.S. Marshals found 27 missing children following a rescue operation in Virginia, according to the Justice Department (DOJ) on Friday.

The five-day law enforcement effort, dubbed “Operation Find Our Children,” was the latest in a series of operations led by the U.S. Marshals Service that helped to reunite hundreds of endangered and missing children with their legal guardians this year.

“The Department of Justice is dedicated to protecting the most vulnerable children in our society and ‘Operation Find Our Children’ does just that,” said Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen in a news release by the DOJ.

More than 60 investigators were part of the primary team led by U.S. Marshals from the Eastern and Western Districts of Virginia.

