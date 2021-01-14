Uptown restaurant wins much-needed COVID-19 relief money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Clover Joe’s in Uptown Charlotte is getting some much-needed relief during this pandemic.

Barstool Sports launched a fund to keep restaurants open, and Clover Joe’s was recently announced as one of the recipients.

Owners Joseph and Randi Killelea submitted a video to Barstool Sports showing why they need funds.

Randi walked in the shop and said, “”I come in every day, by myself and I work it. I used to have a staff of six, plus my husband and myself, but we couldn’t keep up with the business. We need help.”

She showed just how empty the business has been since coronavirus spread throughout the country, and even described how income has went from $25,000 a month to $3,000.

Dave Portnoy, from Barstool Sports, said the story of Clover Joe’s is why they’re helping businesses.

He recorded the surprise phone call and Randi’s emotional reaction across social media platforms.

Portnoy explained, every business selected to their Barstool Fund program will be cared for until the pandemic is over.

So far, the fund has raised more than $25 million for 127 businesses, but Portnoy expects that number to keep growing.

For more information about The Barstool Fund or how you can donate to other businesses, click here.