Uptown Charlotte restaurant opens back up after 10 months

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Call it a sign of hope. This week, Stoke reopened for the first time since shutting down at the start of the pandemic. The restaurant inside the Marriott welcomed guests for the first time in months on Thursday.

Serving up American classics with a twist makes Stoke Executive Chef Andres Prussing smile.

He’s grateful to be back in the kitchen after 10 months without a job.

“This means everything, I love to be back and I miss the kitchen,” said Prussing

“It’s great to open this restaurant and help with the start of the rebirth of the Uptown Charlotte area,” said Scott Seibert, who serves as the Charlotte area General Manager for Uptown.

With more than 30 years of experience in the industry, Seibert is optimistic and believes Charlotte is poised to bounce back.

“We want to help drive business to Uptown and share with our friends and neighbors and get more activity for all of us,” added Seibert.

The tables are spaced to accommodate social distancing and sanitized. For now, the restaurant will be open Thursday through Saturday for dinner. Seibert hopes that they are able to add more menus and more days, which would mean hiring more employees.

The coffee shop, Coco and the Director, also located in the hotel is seeing about 60 percent of the business it was doing before the shutdown.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

This week, Reid’s Fine Foods in Uptown reopened and 5Church announced plans to open in early February.

All of the openings are welcome news to the team at Sea Level NC.

“The last 10 months have been a roller coaster for the hospitality industry,” said Andrew Romano, Sea Level NC General Manger.

Navigating these challenging times means the Sea Level team is working harder than ever before. Part of that includes getting creative to find alternative revenue streams like holiday meals and take-out orders. The restaurant recently received approval to hang a large banner over 5th Street to remind people that they are open and ready to serve.

Sea Level Executive Chef Brett Faldstein would love to see more traffic in Uptown.

“The more we have the better,” said Faldstein about neighboring restaurants opening up.

Sea Level received PPP during the second round, which helped keep the seafood restaurant afloat and employees paid.

Both Seibert and Romano are optimistic and hopeful.

“There is a light at the end of the tunnel and I do believe we can get there,” said Romano.

“It’s still going to be a longer recovery than most people think but it is coming and Charlotte is well-positioned once things come back,” said Seibert.