Latest: Dozens of arrests; protests continue Sunday

30 people were arrested at various tense protests that occurred in Charlotte on Saturday over George Floyd’s death, CMPD says.

Five of the arrests were for carrying a concealed gun or possession of a dangerous weapon. Three arrests were for assault or resisting. Seven of the arrests were for property damage or inciting riots. Multiple other arrests were for disorderly conduct and failure to disperse.

“The community’s voice is important to the CMPD, and we will always work to safeguard and facilitate peaceful and lawful protests that do not injure our officers, threaten the safety of the community they serve, and lead to the destruction of property,” CMPD said in a prepared statement.

All of the arrests occurred at two separate locations. The first was around 1:30 p.m. near CMPD headquarters in uptown and the second was around 8 p.m. on I-277 where a large group of protesters tried to block traffic.

George Floyd, a black man from Minneapolis, died while in the custody of a white police officer last week. The officer has since been arrested on murder charges.

Meanwhile protests were scheduled for Sunday in multiple parks near uptown Charlotte. Romare Beardon Park and First Ward Park both held peaceful protests.

