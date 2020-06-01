Uptown business owners frustrated by damage in overnight protests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- 30 people were arrested during last night’s protests in Uptown. Those charges include carrying a concealed gun, failure to disperse, breaking and entering, disorderly conduct and assault on a government official.

Authorities tell FOX 46 rioters were throwing rocks, explosives and other items at officers until about five this morning. Two officers were injured and several businesses were hit.

The owners were devastated by the damage done to their businesses during protests in Uptown. They thought they were in the home stretch to make it through the coronavirus pandemic and now they’re spending more money just to be able to reopen their doors.

From a restaurant to wood shop, businesses in Uptown found themselves making repairs Sunday instead of preparing food and getting to work.

“It’s unfortunate but at the same time you do sort of brace for some sort of impact,” said Ben Torres with 5 Church.

5 Church had two doors broken and multiple windows busted, initial estimates put the damage close to $8,000. The restaurant says they believe the damage was a result of people truly looking for trouble.

“The crowd was very much gone separated and moved on to other venues and these were stragglers that wanted to take advantage of the situation,” Torres said.

5 Church still hasn’t re-opened because of COVID-19. Managers say no matter who’s responsible they’re thankful it wasn’t worse and empathize with those looking to express themselves.

“It’s hard to say whether things are black and white and if they’re can be a perfect approach to making your voice heard,” said Torres.

“Riots are the language of the unheard and I don’t think that it’s a distraction,” Anne McBride told FOX 46.

McBride was seeing the damage for the first time while heading to an afternoon protest. She calls what happened in uptown a way to shed light on nationwide injustice.

“I can understand why it’s happening and I think that as many people have said, property can be fixed repaired all of that, but the lives that have been taken at the hands of police and other white people in America cannot,” she said.

5 Church says the damage will not keep them from reopening when its time. They just hope the community continues to support them and others as they fix the damage from last night.