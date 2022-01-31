Name a litter box after your ex this Valentine’s Day

Unusual

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Unsplash

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) — A Charleston, S.C. area animal shelter wants to help scorned lovers send a message to their ex this Valentine’s Day— by naming a litter box after them.

For a $5 donation, Berkeley Animal Center will write the name of your ex (or anyone else you don’t like) on a litter box and let the kitties take care of the rest.

If you donate $25, you can get an entire litter box to yourself and fill it with as many names as you want.

“We all need to laugh and it’s kind of a way for the cats to get attention as well,” a shelter spokesperson said.

All donations will go towards helping the shelter with its daily needs including medical expenses, foster supplies, spay, and neuter, off-site events, and general animal care.

To donate, visit the shelter’s website and under “Reason for Donation” write in your ex’s name.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queen City News

Trending Stories