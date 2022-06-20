STIRLING, Scotland (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A technicality on an intake form and a refusal to answer a question led to a Scottish man being turned away from donating blood.

According to the Daily Mail, 66-year-old Leslie Sinclair has been donating blood for over 50 years, but the most recent trip left him not only baffled but furious.

“There is always a form to fill in and that’s fine – they tend to ask about medical conditions or diseases – and clearly that’s because the blood needs to be safe. This time around, there was a question I hadn’t seen before: ‘Are you pregnant, or have you been in the last six months?’ which required a yes or no answer,” Sinclair told Daily Mail.

Officials say pregnant women must wait at least six months after giving birth before they are allowed to donate blood again. Sinclair told staff it was biologically impossible for him to be pregnant, and that he didn’t need to answer the question.

Staff refused to allow Sinclair to give blood, and Sinclair vowed never to come back.

“It is nonsensical and it makes me angry because there are vulnerable people waiting for blood, including children, and in desperate need of help,” said Sinclair, “But they’ve been denied my blood because of the obligation to answer a question that can’t possibly be answered.”

Recently, the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service form had been changed to ask donors if they were pregnant. Officials say the new question is to foster inclusivity for transgender individuals because “sex assigned at birth is not always visually clear to staff.”

“As a public body we take cognisance of changes in society around how such questions may be asked without discrimination and have a duty to promote inclusiveness – therefore all donors are now asked the same questions,” said Prof. Marc Turner, director of SNBTS.

Sinclair believes that having to answer a question that doesn’t apply to him is ‘stupid.’

“I am angry because I have been giving blood since I was 18 and have regularly gone along,” said Sinclair, “I’m very happy to do so without any problem.”