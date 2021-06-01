Charlotte ranks in top 50 cities for ‘naked gardening,’ study says

A file photo of plants. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP) (Photo by MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – If you find yourself ever wanting to garden in the buff — apparently you’re not alone.

A new study from LawnStarter, a lawn care service provider, has ranked the top cities for “naked gardening.”

“Enjoy gardening in your birthday suit? Hey, we’re not judging — just be careful when picking tomatoes, pulling weeds, and trimming your bushes on World Naked Gardening Day,” the study says.

World Naked Gardening Day — yes, it’s a thing — has sadly passed (it was May 7), but that shouldn’t stop you from tending your green beans in the nude — just beware of prickly roses!

LawnStarter ranked the cities by calculating a series of factors, ranging from a place’s nudist-friendliness to weather and safety.

Miami grabbed the top spot, with Austin, Seattle and Atlanta close behind.

In North Carolina, Winston-Salem topped the list in 38th followed by Durham at 48th and Charlotte at 50th. No South Carolina cities made the list.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Here’s what made the top 10: