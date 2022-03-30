REUTLINGEN, Germany (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A wayward swan, who clearly doesn’t play by the rules, was escorted to safety by police officers near the German town of Neckartailfingen on Tuesday.

In a video submitted to Storyful by Reutlingen police, the swan can be seen walking in the roadway on the B297 highway. A police car followed the slow-moving swan who daringly walked with the traffic, rather than against it.

Reutlingen police said in a Facebook post that officers from Nürtingen police were able to “dissuade the stubborn animal from its daring path and lead it back to safe terrain.”

“It is commendable that the swan at least kept to the maximum speed allowed,” a spokesperson for the Reutlingen police said.

As for where the swan was going, well, it didn’t say.