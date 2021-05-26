BUGGING OUT: Cockroaches in your coffee? Doctor on TikTok gives you the scoop

MARGATE, FL – MARCH 10: Coffee beans are seen in the roaster during the process of making the Miami Beach blend of coffee at the Kana Coffee Roasters on March 10, 2015 in Margate, Florida. A panel of government-appointed scientists at the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee charged with proposing changes to U.S. dietary guidelines announced recently that three to five cups of coffee daily do not have long-term health risks, and help reduce the risk for heart disease and type 2 diabetes. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Dr. Raj: "They are high in protein"

ENGLAND (BRPROUD) – So you might want to put your coffee down before reading this story.

Did you know that pre-ground coffee purchased in stores contains “ground-up cockroaches?”

Dr. Karan Raj is causing a stir on TikTok with this take on the “coffee roach.”

This is legal too as Dr. Raj says, “food authorities allow a certain percentage of bug parts in our food.”

Dr. Raj delves into this and more on his TikTok page.

Raj is a surgeon, educator and lecturer at Imperial College London & Sunderland University.