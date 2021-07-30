Another pilot reports possible jetpack sighting near LAX

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – A pilot reported spotting “a guy in a jetpack” near Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday evening, according to air traffic control audio.

A Boeing 747 pilot reported seeing an object “that might have resembled a jet pack” 15 miles east of LAX at an altitude of 5,000 feet, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman told KTLA in a statement.

“Out of an abundance of caution, air traffic controllers alerted other pilots in the vicinity,” the FAA said.

In the audio, air traffic controllers could be heard asking whether a separate pilot had spotted the “UFO,” to which the pilot responded by saying, “We were looking but we did not see Iron Man,” the Associated Press reported.

The incident is now under investigation by the FBI and FAA. A spokesperson for the FBI told the L.A. Times that the agency has also investigated three other similar incidents, but had “not been able to validate any of the reports.”

Last September, pilots for American Airlines and Southwest also reported passing by “a guy in a jetpack” near LAX, but at an altitude of about 3,000 feet. That incident, too, prompted an FBI investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.