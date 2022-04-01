MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There’s more to April than pranks!

Need an excuse to hug your dog, eat some celery or appreciate your ferret? Then April is for you.

The month is filled with all kinds of silly holidays, along with hosting more serious observations, such as Testicular Cancer Awareness Month, Parkinson’s Awareness Month, Autism Awareness Month and Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The spring also kicks off Ramadan on April 2, and will have Easter Sunday on April 17. And don’t forget to file your taxes before April 18!

Not making this list are the fun, food-themed National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day (April 2), National Burrito Day (April 7), National Glazed Spiral Ham Day (April 15) and Lima Bean Respect Day (April 20).

Here are 12 wacky “national holidays,” according to NationalToday.com:

April 1 – Edible Book Day

In a month full of food appreciation days, this might have the most fiber. Edible Book Day was launched by Judith Hoffberg and Beatrice Coron in 2000 to celebrate Jean-Anthelme Brillat-Savarin, who wrote “Physiologie du goût” — translated to “Physiology of Taste” in English. May we recommend “Eat, Pray, Love,” “Like Water for Chocolate” or “James and the Giant Peach”?

April 3 – National Find a Rainbow Day

There might not be a pot of gold or a leprechaun at the other end, but who can’t appreciate a rainbow?

April 6 – New Beer’s Eve

Raise a glass to the end of Prohibition! Alcohol was banned in the nation from 1920 until April 7, 1933, hence the “holiday.”

April 14 – National Ex-Spouse Day

National Ex-Spouse ironically is during Couple Appreciation Month…and comes 11 days before Kiss and Make Up Day. Trust us. Put down your phone, and walk away.

April 14 – National Reach as High as You Can Day

High five with a cloud? Try it out! You can celebrate however you want, by slipping into your crush’s DMs, applying for that job you want or shooting off a rocket.

April 4 – National Walk Around Things Day

Talk around it, dance around it, walk around it. Hey, if it works for dogs before settling down for a nap, maybe we can give it a try.

April 16 – National Bean Counter Day

Ok, so we’re all a little disappointed this one isn’t literal. Instead, the day is a special shout out to accountants and other financial experts.

April 19 – Wear Pajamas to Work Day

This one might have lost some spectacle during the pandemic, when every day can become a pajama party.

April 23 – Impossible Astronaut Day

To the TARDIS! Impossible Astronaut Day celebrates the show “Doctor Who,” which first premiered in 1963. The day was chosen due to the first episode of the sixth season, titled “The Impossible Astronaut,” airing on April 23, 2011. If you’re looking to observe the holiday, draw tally marks on your body, and then pretend that they aren’t there. Just don’t blink.

April 23 – Talk Like Shakespeare Day

To speak, or not to speak? Throw your favorite Bard quotes into your everyday vernacular to make yourself into a prince of Denmark, a lovesick teenager or an unfortunate Julius Caesar.

April 29 – National Hairball Awareness Day

Don’t tell your cat.