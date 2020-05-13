Unreleased White House report names Charlotte as hotspot to watch for COVID-19 outbreak

North Carolina and Charlotte, specifically, are being closely watched by the White House when it comes to COVID-19 numbers. That’s according to a report obtained by NBC News.

The NBC News report lists COVID-19 hotspots highlighted in an unreleased White House report and Charlotte is one of the top locations to watch.

FOX 46 has not been able to independently verify the findings in this report, but the top locations to watch according to the White House have shown the largest week to week increases in COVID-19 cases.

The White House report also takes into account Charlotte and the surrounding counties. FOX 46 asked Dr. Mandy Cohen today if people should be worried about a spike in cases later this summer.

“I think North Carolina is in a different place compared to other states that saw a surge or peak and are now seeing declines,” she said. “I think it rightly points out we need to be measured and cautious as we go. We have the virus here and we continue to see a lot of cases day over day.”

The Republican National Convention is still scheduled in Charlotte at the end of August. Mecklenburg County yesterday said they are seeing a downward trend in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and expect the peak sometime in July.

I reached out to Mayor Vi Lyles and Mecklenburg County, both gave no comment because the report hasn’t been released.

