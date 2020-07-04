University area apartment complex threatens to call cops if residents use pool

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– A UNCC area apartment complex is making waves by taking an “extreme” approach to enforce social distancing.

Rush Student Living on University City Boulevard in Charlotte closed its pool “to promote social distancing.” But the complex has angered some people by threatening to call the police and charge any resident attempting to go swimming with “trespassing.”

“I think it’s ridiculous,” said Rush resident and UNCC senior Na’Tia Merritt. “Especially due to the fact that other apartment complexes’ pools are open.”

Indeed, the pool is a selling point. On its Facebook page, the complex posted a video on July 1 showing an employee getting out of the “closed” pool. Advertising attached to the building promotes its “resort-style pool + cabanas” to would-be residents.

The complex, formerly known as Haven 49, is under new management. As the summer heat continues, Merritt feels she should be allowed to use the pool, especially since she’s paying for it.

“Oh definitely,” she said. “But I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

In North Carolina, under Phase Two, public pools are allowed to be open if they operate at half capacity and keep chairs six feet apart. In the notice that went out to residents, people are told to “report anyone using the pool to the management company…immediately.”

“It really just doesn’t make any sense. I just feel like they just don’t want to mandate the capacity,” said Merritt. “So, I just have no clue what they’re doing.”

“What about people who would argue they’re just trying to enforce social distancing and keep residents safe?,” asked FOX 46 reporter Matt Grant.

“I can see that,” said Merritt. “But I can see the other side as well.”

Attorney Walter Bowers, who is a former CMPD officer, calls the warning “extreme.”

“Calling the police on a resident who is attempting to use an amenity that he or she is paying for would be extreme,” said Bowers. “And, in my opinion, I believe that our local law enforcement would most like consider it a civil matter instead of a criminal matter.”

The complex did not respond to our requests for comment. A woman who answered the phone said she would pass our request for comment on to their public relations department but we never heard back. An email seeking comment also went unanswered.

As for Merritt, she wants to take a dip or have her rent, which she says includes amenities, reduced. She isn’t holding her breath.

“I feel like it will be closed until next year,” said Merritt. “And it will be winter by then.”

Back in 2018 the complex was called Haven 49. Students were forced to wait months to move in due to construction delays. The property has since been renamed and signs out front promote that it is “under new management.”

