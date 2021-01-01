United House of Prayer, connected to more than 200 positive cases of COVID, plans another mass gathering

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Members of the United House of Prayer for All People have told FOX 46 of another planned mass gathering set for this weekend.

The church, which was the center of a deadly coronavirus outbreak in October, is expecting large crowds for the arrival of the church Bishop C.M. Bailey on Saturday and Sunday.

Mecklenburg County health officials said 11 deaths and more than 200 positive COVID-19 cases were tied to the October convocation event, and led the county to declare the Beatties Ford Road location an imminent hazard and issued an executive order to shut down the church. The church re-opened in November.

County officials did not immediately return e-mails requesting comment on whether they are aware of the event, or if they were aware of any safety measures that would be taken for the event to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among attendees.

