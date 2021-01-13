United Healthcare to negotiate with local anesthesiologist after patients receive exorbitant bills

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- In just a few weeks, United Healthcare and Providence Anesthesiology Associates will resume negotiations over what patients say were surprisingly high bills.

“I feel like I’m a pawn in a game,” said Stacy Walker of Waxhaw.

Walker is one of many new moms blindsided by unexpected anesthesia bills for an epidural she thought was covered by her insurance.

“United Healthcare swears I don’t owe anything. My Explanation of Benefits says I owe $40, and now they’re claiming I owe them almost $6,000 for an epidural,” Walker said.

Walker delivered her son, Brantley, at Novant Health-Matthews in July. She had no idea the hospital system is caught in the middle of failed contract negotiations between United Healthcare and Providence Anesthesiology Associates, the exclusive provider of anesthesiology services for Novant’s Charlotte market.

“It’s really, really sad because I’m not the first. I’m not going to be the last. This is going on daily for women. We’re about to have a baby boom from the pandemic.”

The two providers can’t come to an agreement on what PAA should be paid for its services, so, UHC kicked PAA out of its network, leaving patients like walker owing thousands in out-of-pocket costs. But thanks to FOX 46, her debt is now clear.

“I am extremely grateful. You know, I’m so happy. After I got off the phone, I ran upstairs and told my husband, I’m like ‘the bill’s taken care of,’” Walker said.

UHC says PAA charges more than the average North Carolina anesthesiology provider. Looking at patient bills and averages reported by fair health, we found that PAA’s rates, are higher. The group argues its pricing is competitive.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“We’re not the only anesthesiology practice even in North Carolina or quite frankly across the country that’s been terminated by United,” PAA CEO Mark Casner said.

Casner believes it’s part of a national strategy by insurance companies like united, to dramatically cut reimbursements to specialists.

A UHC spokesperson said in a statement, “exorbitant surprise bills are not only stressful for patients but also drive up the cost of health care for everyone in the state. We continue to ask providence to stop billing its patients after it has already accepted a reasonable payment from us.”

A federal new law aims to end surprise medical billing beginning in 2022.

Meantime, a Novant Health spokesperson says the hospital system is working with PAA to notify impacted patients prior to a procedure or delivery.

“I think that’s great. The sad part though for that is you’re two weeks away from giving birth. It’s a little too late to try to get a new doctor, new hospital,” Walker said.

And Casner admits most patients they don’t know about ahead of time.

“Nobody has been sent to collections. We want to work individually with every patient to make sure this gets resolved,” Casner said.

Negotiations are set to resume at the end of January. In the meantime, Walker is offering this advice.

“Not to give up. Don’t pay it and just stay on top of it,” Walker said.

The North Carolina Department of Insurance tells Fox 46 it is aware that United Healthcare terminated its contract with Providence Anesthesiology, and says its Consumer Services Division has received complaints from consumers as a result. A spokesperson says representatives “work to resolve the complaints when it can.”

If you’re a patient insured by UHC who received an out-of-network anesthesiology bill from PAA you are encouraged to call 704-749-5801.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE