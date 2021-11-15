Unite The Right Trial: Week 4 begins with lead defendant Jason Kessler

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The lead defendant, Jason Kessler takes the stand and within an hour of his testimony establishes that he was in fact the face of the Unite The Right Rally. He details who helped him plan the event as well as his efforts to incite counter-protesters into violence so that the protester’s acts of violence would be seen as self-defense.

Kessler is loud and sarcastic and doesn’t dispute most of what is in evidence. But when he disagrees he dismisses the question with a thunderous boom. For instance, he denies leading the torch march. “Elliot Kline and Richard Spencer were in control.”

However, he did admit to it being his idea and that he told others about the torch march. He also told the jury about the preparation for the deadly weekend including Robert “Azzmador” Ray advising others to buy tiki torches from Walmart and dollar stores.

Kessler admitted to communicating with co-defendant James Fields while Fields was incarcerated but denied putting money in Fields’ account. Fields is in prison for driving through a crowd at the Unite The Right rally, killing one and injuring 35 others.

Richard Spencer began his cross-examination trying to establish Elliott Kline as the sole organizer of the torch march. Kessler wasn’t having it, saying to Spencer, “Kline was your go-between…he was your agent.” Kessler conceded he thought Kline was a liar but added to Spencer, “he’s a liar you depended on.”

When Spencer asked Kessler about when they first met, Kessler said “you made my skin crawl” and thought Spencer seemed like “a serial killer” and was “despicable to everybody you ever came in contact with.” Kessler also endorsed his previous tweet calling Spencer a sociopath and narcissist.