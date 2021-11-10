Unite The Right Trial: Local reverend is confronted with controversial tweets

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Reverend Seth Wispelwey, born and bred in Charlottesville is with the United Church of Christ. He’s also a co-founder of Congregate an organization for non-violent protest coordination for Charlottesville residents in preparation for the events of August 11 and 12. Rev. Wispelwey testified that he comforted people who were injured and tried to help others to safety.

After the rally, Wispelwey was diagnosed with PTSD. He talked about his tremendous trouble sleeping including prolonged bouts of night terrors, panic attacks and obsessively checking on his daughter’s well-being.

He also said he was so traumatized that he was unable to return to work full-time for a couple of years, went from being an extrovert to an introvert, only socialized with a small group of trusted friends, and even tried prescription medication.

At some point after the rally, Wispelwey tweeted “Jesus is Antifa.” He said he meant that Jesus would be against fascism. This topic was thoroughly covered during his questioning by both the plaintiffs and the defense. Wispelwey eventually explained that he used the term ‘Antifa more as a catch-all for counter protesters.

Wispelwey was also asked on cross-examination by Chris Cantwell about a tweet regarding milkshakes being poured on neo-fascist politicians. This began an extensive colloquy on milkshakes prompting Judge Moon to reign things in asking Wispelwey to be specific – “under what circumstances do milkshakes come up?”

Cantwell was trying to get Wispelwey to agree that pouring a milkshake on someone is an “unlawful touching” and therefore an assault. Wispelwey refused to concede leaving Cantwell to say, “Your purported dedication at non-violence stops at milkshakes.” To which Wispelwey did not argue.

Before finishing his testimony Judge Moon asked Wispelwey if he sustained any physical injuries to which Wispelwey replied he just got “scuffed up.”