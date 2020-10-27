Union County teen says Coast Guard officer who died in tragic plane crash influenced career path

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- FOX 46 is learning more about the Union County Coast Guard officer who died in a tragic plane crash in Alabama, and the impact she had on those in her community.

Hearing from Morgan Garrett’s family and friends about how wonderful she was makes you wish you knew her.

They described her as passionate, saying she would light up a room with her smile, and that “the world lost a gem.”

“She was always just this lighthearted person. She always had a smile on her face,” Grace Manning said.

Family and friends say Garrett had a magnetic personality. It’s part of the reason Manning considers her more of a sister than friend.

“I basically grew up with her, you know?”

Garrett’s passion for the Coast Guard and excitement toward flight school is what influenced Manning to consider the same career path.

“She came over to my house one time and talk to me about the Coast Guard for almost three hours,” Manning said.

Tragically, the young Coast Guard ensign died doing what she loved. She was training as a pilot with a Navy lieutenant when their plane crashed in a neighborhood Friday in Alabama, killing both women onboard.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Manning recalled the last conversation they had.

“She was talking about how she was going to go to flight school in the next few days following, and how excited she was.”

Garrett’s mom, now trying to cope with burying a child, could hardly put into words how incredibly proud she is of her daughter.

“She wanted to serve her country,” Jennifer Garrett said. “And I’m so very proud of her for that.”

The family is currently in Florida and asks for the community’s continued support and prayer. The Navy is still in investigating what went wrong.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE