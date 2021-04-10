Union County teacher and coach dies unexpectedly, school says

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A high school Spanish teacher and coach at Union Academy Charter School has died unexpectedly, the school announced on Facebook.

“Coach” Barney Harris had been teaching Spanish at Union Academy for four years, was a freshman advisor, and was also the head varsity basketball and track and field coach, according to the school website.

Coach Barney Harris will be greatly missed by his players, students, colleagues. Please wear UA spirit wear to celebrate his life on Monday, April 12. Keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. #AllLoveNoFear @UAathletics @JZUAHS @BretzShannen @UA__Football pic.twitter.com/s6hc8dPPw5 — UACharterSchool (@UAcharterschool) April 11, 2021

“The UA community is mourning the unexpected loss of teacher and coach Barney Harris,” the school posted. “UA students, staff and families are asked to wear UA Spirit Wear on Monday, April 12 to celebrate the life of Coach Barney Harris, whose motto “All Love…No Fear,” will be forever a part of who we are as a school. Love each other and live each day to the fullest.”

The school website says Harris was a husband with two sons and a daughter.