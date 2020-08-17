Union County student resource officer saves choking child on first day of school

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Union County Sheriff’s deputy began the school year saving a child’s life.

Deputy A.J. Wallace had just begun making his rounds Monday morning through the Wingate Elementary School cafeteria about 7:40 a.m.

While greeting students and staff, he noticed a teacher grabbing a young student by his stomach as if he was choking. The teacher told Deputy Wallace the child had something stuck in his throat.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Deputy Wallace had recently completed his CPR training knew exactly what to do. He began to perform abdominal thrusts and a piece of a pear dislodged from the child’s throat.

The child went to visit the school nurse and appeared fine afterwards.

“Our SRO’s wear many hats, not just that of a law enforcement officer. Having well trained first responders in our schools not only is a crime deterrent but officers are there to help students and staff deal with all kinds of emergencies,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey said.