Union County Sheriff’s Office says they won’t enforce Gov. Cooper’s order after School Board votes to have in-person graduations

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Some parents in Union County say they may have to break the law just to see their child graduate, but the Sheriff’s Office says they can do it.

“I would love to have our students graduate at their home school, I would love nothing more. However, I’m not ok violating the law,” one Union County board member said over a Thursday night Zoom call.

That didn’t stop elected leaders, the Union County Board of Education, from voting five to four to break the law.

“We are indeed going against the governor’s orders and everybody’s there for the ceremony and authorities are there to break it up.”

Board members Matt Helms, Gary Sides, Melissa Merrell, Travis Kiker, and Todd Price voted to allow high schools to hold in-person graduation ceremonies at stadiums, violating Governor Roy Cooper’s executive order against mass gatherings of more than 25 people in outdoor spaces.

“He has made the order but that is the difference between that and an actual law that’s been put in place, that’s my understanding,” Kiker said.

“I think there’s some confusion that the governor’s orders are just at whim, they are binding they are by law,” said Helms.

But the Union County Sheriff says he won’t enforce the Governor’s order.

Sheriff Eddie Cathey says “members of the union county school board are duly elected officials by the citizens of union county. We respect and support their authority and will not interfere with any decision approved by the board. “

FOX 46 has learned that Cuthbertson High School plans a campus drive-thru celebration for high school seniors.

In an email sent to parents says no one is allowed to get out of their cars.

FOX 46 contacted Governor Roy Cooper’s office today, but did not receive a response.

We also contacted Melissa Merrell, the school board chairperson. When we asked about the Board voting to violate the Governor’s order, she said “I have no comment.”