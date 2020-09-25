Union County Sheriff’s Office asks for your help naming new K-9

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Union County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help naming their newest K-9.

The young pup is just 7-weeks-old. They say she’s a bloodhound that needs a “cool” name.

The unnamed Bloodhound will be assigned to Deputy Sheriff Josh Deese and will hopefully be ready to work after six to eight months of extensive training and socialization.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking that you post your pick on their Facebook page. They plan to narrow it down to a top 10 list next week and you’ll be able to vote on your favorite.

